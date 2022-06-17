Original Pokémon Snap coming to Nintendo Switch Online

The original Pokémon Snap is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service, Nintendo announced Thursday. The Pokémon picture-taking adventure for Nintendo 64 will be playable on Nintendo Switch starting June 24. Pokémon Snap will be the 16th game included as part of the premium tier of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $49.99 annually for an individual user, and $79.99 annually for a family plan (for up to eight users). The higher-priced tier of Nintendo Switch Online also grants access to Sega Genesis games, as well as the Happy Home Paradise add-on for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass, and Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion.

Pokémon Snap sends players to Pokémon Island, where, as Todd Snap, under the direction of Professor Oak, they embark on a safari to take photographs of more than 60 different Pokémon. The original Pokémon Snap was released in 1999 for Nintendo 64, and it wasn’t until 2021 that the game got a sequel, New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch.