Oppo’s Find X5 Pro flagship is finally official

After extensive leaks and teases, Oppo has officially announced the Find X5 Pro, its flagship phone for 2022. It’s a fairly iterative follow-up to last year’s Find X3 Pro, but that was a great phone, and after spending more than a week with a not-yet-final version of its successor I’m expecting the same to hold true.

The Find X5 Pro’s design plays off the curved unibody approach of the X3 Pro. This time around the back panel is ceramic, which when combined with the abstract shape of the camera bump gives the white unit I’ve been testing a futuristic, Star Wars stormtrooper-esque feel. It’s an eye-catching device with impressive build quality — it looks better in person than I expected.

That unusual camera bump has a little less going on than the Find X3 Pro’s. The ring light-equipped microscope camera is no more, and Oppo is settling for the same 50-megapixel IMX766 sensors in its primary and ultrawide cameras, as well as a 13-megapixel telephoto. That microscope camera wasn’t exactly an essential feature, but it’s disappointing not to see it replaced with something more useful, like the sort of periscope telephoto camera that Oppo itself pioneered.

While the main 50-megapixel camera sensor is the same, the lens in front of it is slightly faster at f/1.7, and Oppo says it now uses more glass than the previous all-plastic optics. The lens also now has five-axis stabilization. Oppo is talking up the Hasselblad partnership as well as its in-house MariSilicon X imaging NPU, too, which is claimed to deliver big improvements for low-light HDR video recording in particular with a dedicated “4K Ultra Night Video” mode. I’ll reserve judgement on the results until I have a release version of the software, since Oppo tells me the next update will specifically address camera performance.

Elsewhere, you get the typical flagship specs you’d expect this year. There’s a 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM. Oppo is also releasing a non-Pro version of the Find X5 where the main differences are a Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM, and a smaller 6.5-inch 1080p OLED screen.

Pricing and release dates for the Find X5 Pro will vary by region. We’ll have more coverage on this device once the software has been finalized.