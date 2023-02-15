Oppo launches Find N2 Flip internationally to compete with Samsung’s Z Flip 4

As promised, Oppo is providing international release dates for the Find N2 Flip, first announced in China last December. In the UK, the phone will go on sale for £849 (around $1,025) on March 2nd, and it’ll also be available in other European markets like France (€1,099) and Spain (€1,049). The phone isn’t getting an official release in North America.

The Find N2 Flip is a direct competitor to Samsung’s Z Flip devices in that it’s a smartphone-size device that can fold down when you need it to be more compact. But its unique selling point is that it has a far larger 3.26-inch cover display versus the Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch secondary display. A larger screen means more information without needing to unfold the phone, which can be useful for everything from camera viewfinders to quickly checking the weather, as I’ve discovered in my past week of using the device myself.

We should note that Huawei and Motorola have also released foldable devices with similar form factors internationally. But US sanctions mean Huawei’s P50 Pocket isn’t available with Google’s apps and services (including the all-important Google Play Store), and Motorola hasn’t updated its expensive Razr revival since late 2020.

The 3.26-inch cover display is good for more than just showing the time.

Like Samsung, Oppo is keen to emphasize the durability of its folding mechanism. It says that the Find N2 Flip is rated to survive 400,000 folding cycles, which compares to 200,000 for the Z Flip 4. But bear in mind that these are lab results so they might not fully reflect the messy realities of the real world. The Find N2 Flip also has an IP rating for water resistance of IPX4, which roughly means it’s splashproof. That compares to a more impressive IPX8 for Samsung’s latest flip phone. Like Samsung, Oppo is using ultra-thin glass in the foldable screen’s construction.

Once unfolded, the Find N2 Flip behaves much like a typical smartphone. Its 6.8-inch display feels relatively tall and thin thanks to its 21:9 aspect ratio and its OLED with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. Internally, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, and internationally it’s available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s got a 4,300mAh battery that can be fast-charged at up to 44W with Oppo’s in-box charger. Oppo says this is fast enough for a full charge in under an hour.

The Find N2 Flip has a pair of rear cameras: one 50-megapixel main and a secondary eight-megapixel ultrawide, plus a 32-megapixel selfie camera contained within a small hole-punch notch. You can use this main camera to take selfies using the cover display while the handset is folded to take advantage of its higher-resolution sensor.

Finally, in terms of software, the Find N2 Flip is running Oppo’s ColorOS variant of Android 13. Oppo says it’ll receive four years of major Android version updates and five years of security updates. That’s in line with some of the longest support periods offered by other Android manufacturers like Samsung.

