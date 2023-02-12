Opera is adding ChatGPT integration for webpage and article summaries

Opera is going all-in on artificial intelligence. This week, the company to integrate generative AI capabilities into its web browser, starting with “Shorten,” a feature that will use ChatGPT to create summaries of articles and webpages. When the tool becomes available to the public, you’ll see a new icon to the right of the address bar. Tapping it will open a sidebar where ChatGPT will provide a bulleted summary of the webpage you’re looking at.

Jan Standel, vice president of marketing and communications at Opera, , Shorten will start rolling out to users “very soon.” The company is working on other AI-powered features it claims will “augment” the Opera experience, but the company didn’t detail what those additions will entail.

The announcement of Shorten comes in the same week that Microsoft said it was to add an “AI-powered copilot” to the browser. Among the things the company’s new Prometheus model can do is summarize web pages. This past week also saw Google share that it’s working on , an AI chatbot powered by its LaMDA platform. The timing of the announcements suggests Opera and Microsoft see generative AI as a way to break Google’s hold on the browser market. However, whether people actually switch away from Chrome as a result of those additions remains to be seen.