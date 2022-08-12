Open-world racer Wreckreation coming soon from Burnout veterans

Lots of racing games have track editors for fans to tinker with, but Wreckreation, announced Friday, will let players build and change the race course as others drive it. Wreckreation, by Three Fields Entertainment and THQ Nordic, is coming soon for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Wreckreation’s development team comprises veterans of Electronic Arts’ Burnout and Need for Speed series. The game features six different events — “Drift, Air, Near Miss, Stunt, Crash, and […] Time” scattered throughout its open-world map. The MixWorld, as it’s called, lets players design tracks and place jumps, loops, obstacles, and more on the racecourse as an event is taking place live.

Wreckreation will also support an array of car-customization options, plus “its own, old-school FM Radio dial featuring 16 channels.” If that’s not good enough, the game will support Spotify streaming of players’ favorite playlists.

None of the vehicles appear to be real-world or licensed automobiles, but that means Wreckreation can seed the field with everything from a backhoe to a cable TV van and a souped-up oldsmobuick detectivemobile.



THQ Nordic did not give a launch day or window for the racing game but an Amazon listing suggests it will be released before the end of 2022.

Developer Three Fields Entertainment was established in 2014 by Criterion founders Alex Ward and Fiona Sperry. The studio has gone on to release a handful of games, including its debut title Dangerous Golf and crash-spectacle driving games Danger Zone, Danger Zone 2, and Dangerous Driving.