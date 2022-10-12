Ooni’s Fyra 12 pizza oven is cheaper than ever for Prime Day

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

You’ve still got time to fit in some outdoor parties this fall before the weather gets too cold, and a pizza oven can be a great addition to your backyard setup. For Prime Day, one of our favorites, the Ooni Fyra 12, is 22 percent off and down to just over $279. That’s the best price we’ve seen since Labor Day, when you could have gotten 20 percent off any of the company’s 12-inch pizza ovens, the Fyra included.

Normally priced at $349, the Fyra 12 is a good option for those who prefer making personal pizzas. Its 12-inch side makes it ideal for smaller creations, and it’s portable as well. The Fyra has foldable legs and a detachable chimney, plus it weighs only 22 pounds. That means you could bring this to a friend’s house for a group pizza party pretty easily. This machine uses wood pellets to reach up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s usually ready to cook in only 15 minutes. We’ve recommended Ooni pizza ovens in the past, and they’re even better when you can get them on sale.

Some of our other favorite outdoor gear is also on sale for Prime Day. Thermacell’s E-series rechargeable mosquito repeller is down to $31, or 23 percent off its usual rate. This tiny device gives you a 20-foot protection zone from those pesky bugs, and it comes with a 12-hour repellant refill as well. Also discounted are TP-Link’s Kasa Outdoor smart plug, which you can grab for $16, and the ultra-compact Sony SRS-XB13 portable speaker, which is on sale for $38.

