OnePlus’ new affordable Nord phone launches February 17th with a headphone jack

OnePlus has another entry in its Nord lineup coming next week: the Nord CE 2. The handset is the successor to last year’s Nord CE, and aims to be a more affordable, stripped-down counterpart to its mid-range Nord 2. The CE stands for “Core Edition,” similar to Samsung’s FE or “Fan Edition” Galaxy devices. The Nord 2 CE will launch on February 17th.

The Oppo sub-brand is advertising that the Nord 2 “takes the best parts of Nord 2 and puts it into an even more affordable package.” Features include 65W fast-charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for up to 1TB of microSD expandable storage. A teaser video shows the phone will have a hole-punch notch on the top left of its display.

An image released by the company shows four cutouts in the rear of the phone. Don’t expect these to correspond to four camera sensors though, as one of them is almost certainly a cutout for the phone’s flash. Leaked specs compiled by GSMArena suggest the Nord CE 2 will have three rear cameras, and that it’ll be powered by a MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G processor.

Although the phone is a new release from OnePlus, GSMArena notes that it appears to be a rebranded Oppo Reno7 SE 5G from last year with upgraded cameras. But that shouldn’t be too surprising given OnePlus’s full transformation into an Oppo sub-brand.

OnePlus hasn’t given any official indication of price for the new Nord 2 CE, but for reference the original Nord CE cost £299 in the UK and €329 in Europe at launch. It didn’t receive a US release.