OnePlus launches $60 Nord Buds 2 with ANC

OnePlus launched a second generation of its budget earbuds today. The Nord Buds 2 cost 50 percent more than last year’s original, but they offer several upgrades in return.

The Nord Buds 2 still have 12.4mm titanium drivers, but they add active noise cancelation — up to 25dB, according to OnePlus — to help shut out the world around you. Like most ANC earphones, they also offer a transparency mode, and you can quickly switch between the two. Additionally, the company says the Buds 2 use AI (Big Tech’s favorite 2023 buzzword) to accentuate bass without losing clarity or adding distortion.

Call clarity was one of our criticisms of the 2022 Nord Buds, and OnePlus claims it addressed that in the new model. The company says “an AI algorithm” pairs with its dual-mic system to amplify your voice, blur background voices and improve call quality. Like their predecessors, the Nord Buds 2 use the AAC codec and support Dolby Atmos, and you can tune their sound with the earbuds’ pre-defined equalizer profiles. In addition, they include IP55 water and dust resistance and have customizable touch controls.

OnePlus

The company says the earbuds’ battery will provide up to seven hours per charge and 36 hours total (with ANC off) with its charging-case reserve. You can also allegedly add five hours of battery life (also with ANC off) with only 10 minutes of charging.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are available today in white and gray for $60. You can order them from the OnePlus website or Amazon.

