OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in North America, Europe and India on March 31st

latest flagship phone will launch in Europe, North America and India on March 31st. The company previously said the would arrive in those markets , so that’s right on schedule. It released the smartphone in China in January.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and OxygenOS (which is based on Android 12). It has a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO screen which allows for adjustable refresh rates to improve the battery life. The device has a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There’s an array of three cameras on the rear: a 48MP wide-angle sensor, an eight-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera. To show off the cameras, their 10-bit color capabilities and the OnePlus Pro 10’s color processing knowhow, the company sent the handset 38,000 meters (23.6 miles) up into the stratosphere to take some shots of the horizon.

OnePlus

Folks in North America, Europe and India will be able to pre-order the OnePlus Pro 10 from the OnePlus website and Amazon on March 31st at 10:20AM ET. You’ll get the OnePlus Buds Pro as a freebie if you pre-order. Those who order from Amazon or elsewhere will need to claim their earbuds through the OnePlus store app.