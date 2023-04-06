OneNote is getting Microsoft’s new AI Copilot to help you write your notes

Microsoft is planning to add its new Microsoft 365 Copilot assistant to OneNote. The software giant originally announced Copilot for apps like Teams, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint last month, and it’s now ready to demo how note taking will be impacted by an AI-powered assistant.

“As your notetaking partner, Copilot uses your prompts to draft plans, generate ideas, create lists, organize information, and more,” explains Greg Mace, a product manager for OneNote.

How the Copilot integration works in OneNote. Image: Microsoft

Much like Copilot’s integration in Word, the AI assistant can rewrite, format, or summarize existing text in OneNote based on prompts in a sidebar interface. You can also ask the AI assistant to create a plan for an event or generate topics and talking points for meetings.

Microsoft hasn’t shown off Copilot’s inline integration in OneNote yet, though. In the Word version you can highlight paragraphs and the Copilot assistant will appear when you mouse over a section of the paragraph to offer up rewritten text automatically.

Microsoft also hasn’t announced exactly when Copilot will be available in OneNote. A small number of Microsoft 365 enterprise customers are currently testing a preview version of Copilot in apps like Word and Outlook, and some of these early versions can be enabled in beta copies of Word right now.