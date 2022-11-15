One of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers is 30 percent off right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’re on the lookout for a portable Bluetooth speaker, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is a top choice and now available at an all-time low price. You can grab one in four colors at Amazon for $70, for a savings of $30 (30 percent) off of the regular $100 price tag.

The UE Wonderboom 3 was one of the stars of our best portable Bluetooth speaker roundup. It’s tiny yet powerful, delivering the biggest sound in its size range. It’s also quite handsome, and the refreshed model comes in a variety of colors, including the black, white, blue and pink models on sale. It delivers an extra hour of battery life over the past model along with improved wireless range. With an IP67 rating on top of the company’s five-foot drop test durability, it can go with you almost anywhere and survive to tell the tale.

The audio quality is punchy and bright enough for what you’d expect at this scale and price range. Although there’s no app support or connectivity with the rest of the UE speaker lineup, you can easily pair it with a second Wonderboom for stereo sound. There’s also an outdoor mode button on the bottom that boosts the mid and high range to help the audio carry over a greater distance.

