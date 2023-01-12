Official Samsung Galaxy S23 images leak early

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, but we already have a solid idea of what the device will look like. Leaked renders posted by WinFuture reveal both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.

Available in four colors: black, white, green, and a pinkish-lilac

If legit (WinFuture has an excellent track record), then the Galaxy S23 will rid itself of the raised camera island that featured on its predecessor, the Galaxy S22, so that the phone’s three cameras protrude individually from the back of the housing. The S23 chassis looks to be the familiar metal frame and glass cover combination we’ve seen on previous models, and the leaked renders indicate the phone will be available in four colors: black, white, green, and a pinkish-lilac.