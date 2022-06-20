Oculus VR games are up to 40 percent off through June 26th

Only the best deals on The Hamden Journal-approved gadgets get the The Hamden Journal Deals stamp of approval, so if you’re looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Meta has kicked off a Summer Sale on Quest VR games, and there are over 60 titles on sale. It might be a good time to stock up on games for a Quest 2 headset, especially if you’ve been holding out on some popular ones like Resident Evil 4, Vader Immortal, or Superhot VR.

While Meta has been testing out all kinds of new VR and mixed reality headsets, the Quest 2 remains the de facto VR headset for gaming outside of Steam and PlayStation, and the only viable standalone option on the market. Today’s sale is discounting some individual games and bundles by as much as 40 percent off, though sadly Resident Evil 4 is only discounted by 10 percent — knocking its price down to $35.99 from its usual $39.99. That’s not much, but it’s still the best discount available on the classic VR-reimagining of the Capcom classic, tiding you over before the new remake comes out in 2023.

Bigger discounts can be found on Vader Immortal, which has a bundle of all three episodes for $20.99 (about $9 off), and The Room VR: A Dark Matter which is also down to $20.99 (normally $29.99). There are a bunch more games on sale, and you have plenty of time to peruse them all, as this sale runs until 11:59PM PT on June 26th.

Resident Evil 4 VR Making the leap to VR platforms has given this aged game a new lease on life, that is, until the newly-announced remake comes around.

Vader Immortal A collection bundle of all three episodes of the Star Wars VR experience, featuring first-person lightsaber dueling.

Superhot VR Superhot VR is the best John Wick video game that isn’t about John Wick.