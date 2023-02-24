Octopath Traveler 2 job altar locations

In Octopath Traveler 2, you will want to take your characters to their respective primary job altar to unlock an EX Skill for them, a very powerful and useful skill unique to that character.

Only primary jobs can learn EX Skills. This means that only Throné can learn Thief EX Skills, and you’ll need to take her to the Altar of the Prince of Thieves to learn it. You have to have the respective character in your party to learn the skill and secondary jobs cannot learn these skills at all.

All characters have two EX Skills, but they can only learn their second one after completing their story.

You can find most of these altars in the level 30 areas nearby where that respective job started, if you’re carefully looking at the minimap as you run about. The altar icon is depicted with several pillars over a rounded bottom line, so if you see that on the minimap, you can head towards it until you find the altar entrance.

Some altar entrances are in plain sight, whereas others are hidden under bridges or hard-to-see passageways. Below we show where to find all eight job altars in Octopath Traveler 2.

Ochette’s altar location (Altar of the Huntress)

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Square Enix

Head down towards this opening at Western Tropu’hopu Traverse to get to the altar.

Ochette learns Indomitable Beast, an 18 SP move that raises her physical attack, evasion, and speed for three turns.

Castti’s altar location (Altar of the Charitable)

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Square Enix

Castti’s altar is in plain sight in a big temple entrance in Northern Conning Creek Coast.

Castti learns Drastic Measures, an 18 SP move that attacks one enemy with an axe and nullifies their status ailments and debuffs. The more you cancel out, the more powerful the move is.

Throné’s altar location (Altar of the Prince of Thieves)

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Square Enix

While on a boat in Southern Clockbank Highroad, head south into a hidden opening in the river.

Throné learns Veil of Darkness, a 25 SP move that deals dark damage to all foes and allows her to dodge the next physical attack at a 100% dodge rate.

Osvald’s altar location (Altar of the Scholarking)

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Square Enix

The entrance to Osvald’s altar is under the bridge in Western Winterbloom Snows.

Osvald learns Teach, a 12 SP move that gives one ally any buffs you have for two turns.

Partitio’s altar location (Altar of the Trader)

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Square Enix

To get to Partitio’s altar, head into this cavern in Southern Crackridge Wilds and go right through a hidden opening.

Partitio learns Negotiate Schedule, a 0 SP move that allows Partitio to pay an enemy to let him act during their turn.

Agnea’s altar location (Altar of the Lady of Grace)

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Square Enix

Agnea’s altar is in a cave covered by greenery in Northern Wellgrove Trail.

Agnea learns Windy Refrain, an 18 SP move that deals wind damage to all foes and allows all your allies to act first on the next turn.

Temenos’ altar location (Altar of the Flamebringer)

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Square Enix

Temenos’ altar is actually in the cleric guild, accessible via the door in the back. The church itself is in the corner of Borderfall.

Temenos learns Prayer for Plenty, a 20 SP skill that restores a ton of HP to a single ally, allowing for overheal past their max HP.

Hikari’s altar location (Altar of the Thunderblade)

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Square Enix

Hikari’s altar is in Eastern Sai Sands. The entrance is below a broken roofed-structure.

Hikari learns Ultimate Stance, a 10 SP move that allows your basic attack to hit all foes for three turns.

For more help with Octopath Traveler 2, check out our guides on the best job combos and secret job locations, and learn how to farm EXP more effectively.