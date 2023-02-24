Octopath Traveler 2 complete map

Octopath Traveler 2 takes place in Solistia, a huge world that’s split into eight different areas. It can be tough to navigate the world, especially if you’re trying to find all of the different secrets and items.

Here’s a few things to know about the map:

You can fast travel to any of the icons indicated by houses, but not the cathedral.

Each area is sectioned off by dotted lines. You will find altars related to the characters who starts within those borders in the same area.

You do need a boat to get to some of the areas. You will unlock the boat as part of Partitio’s story.

Most routes will show up on your mini-map/radar, indicated by dungeon icons (mountains, castles, trees, etc.) or by another diamond icon.

Guilds are indicated by the checkered-print flag icon and you can unlock secondary jobs there. Some secret jobs do not have actual guilds.

Altars are indicated by a set of pillars with a rounded base. You can only unlock EX Skills in altars if your character has the respective primary job of the altar.

Below, you can see the whole completed map, according to our gameplay.