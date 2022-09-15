October 2nd is Overwatch’s last day on earth

Image: Blizzard

Despite an earlier promise that Overwatch and Overwatch 2 would peacefully coexist, we recently learned that there can be only one. And now we have a date for when Overwatch prime goes offline: October 2nd.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Overwatch commercial lead Jon Spector explained that on October 2nd, Overwatch prime will die, and for roughly 24 hours, the game will be offline to make way for Crystal Overwatch — err— Overwatch 2 on October 4th.

“So that means, as a practical point, that October 2nd really is the last day to go in and play Overwatch 1,” Spector told Eurogamer.

