Obsidian announces Pentiment, a new RPG from Fallout New Vegas director

Obsidian Entertainment revealed its next project, a stylized 2D role-playing game built around branching narratives called Pentiment, on Sunday at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Helmed by game director Josh Sawyer (Pillars of Eternity, Fallout: New Vegas), Pentiment is slated to arrive on Xbox and Windows PC later this year, and will be available through Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

Coming this November, Pentiment is described as a “narrative adventure” and boasts a medieval painted art style. Here’s the game’s official description

Set in 16th century Bavaria, Pentiment will take players on a narrative journey through the eyes of Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler during a time of great social unrest. Led by game director Josh Sawyer, this game is brought to life by a talented team inspired by illuminated manuscripts, woodcut prints, and history itself.

Pentiment is one of multiple games in development at Obsidian, which Microsoft acquired in 2018, for Xbox Game Studios. In addition to ongoing development of its backyard survival game Grounded, Obsidian is working on more traditional role-playing game fare like Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2.