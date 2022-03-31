Obi-Wan TV series delayed, will premiere with first 2 episodes

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney Plus debut is happening a little later than intended. The series will now premiere on May 27, two days after its original release date, Disney announced on Thursday. Along with the new date, Disney also revealed that fans will get the first two episodes of the series at once, which should help make up for the two-day wait.

The announcement came from Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor. Ewan first thanks fans for their response to the show and its trailer, then hit everyone with the good news and bad news of the delay and extra episode.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s new schedule also has a larger impact on Disney Plus’ programming schedule. The series will now overlap with Marvel’s Ms. Marvel series for one fewer week, since it’s releasing two episodes at once. Ms. Marvel is set to debut on June 8, while Obi-Wan’s run should now end around June 22 — as long as everything stays on schedule.

While it isn’t mentioned in McGregor’s video, a blog post on Starwars.com confirms that the shift from a Wednesday release to a Friday release is only temporary. According to the site, the rest of the episodes in the series will debut each week on Wednesdays. This means that Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan will likely premiere on the same day for a few weeks, unless Disney changes its plans.