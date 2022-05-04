Obi-Wan Kenobi’s new “May the 4th” trailer is here, and it looks intense

A new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, ol’ Ben’s stand-alone six-episode series coming to Disney Plus on May 27, doesn’t reveal too much more about the story of the in-hiding Jedi Master — but it does offer a glimpse at the intensity of the Empire’s hunt for one of the last remaining practitioners of the Force. Or is there another?

Lucasfilm’s new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi offers a glimpse at some of the rest of the cast, including Kumail Nanjiani (who may also be a Jedi?) and Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, who seems none too happy to see Kenobi show up and want to train a very young Luke Skywalker. Also, is that 4-LOM? Hey, buddy! Long time no see.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, and will feature Obi-Wan’s former friend and future killer, Anakin Skywalker, whom we see pieced together as Darth Vader in yet another tease of the Sith Lord. (Last time, all we got was Vader breathing!) Hayden Christensen returns to reprise the role.

Joining Ewan McGregor and Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi are Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus with a two-episode event.