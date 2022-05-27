Obi-Wan Kenobi’s first episodes have plenty of mysteries, and also Flea

Old Ben Kenobi is back with his very own Disney Plus show about his adventures in the post-Jedi galaxy following 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s first two episodes dropped on Friday, and while they give Obi-Wan a mission worthy of its own series, they also left us with quite a few questions along the way. Thankfully, the show still has four episodes left to sort out our confusion, and to continue its already entertaining story.

But before a new episode arrives next week, here are some of our burning curiosities coming out of the show’s first two episodes.

[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi, episodes 1 and 2.]

What’s the Third Sister’s deal?

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

The Empire’s Inquisitorius Program has been the antagonists of a few different post-Disney Star Wars series at this point. They play a massive role in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and they’re an important part of the Star Wars: Rebels animated series as well. As Obi-Wan himself explains, the Inquisitors are essentially Imperial Jedi hunters, and were often ex-Jedi themselves.

It seems pretty likely that that’s the case with Obi-Wan’s seeming prime antagonist, the Third Sister, also known as Rava. In fact, it looks like we might get a look at a young version of her in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s opening scene, as the Clone Troopers invade the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

But how does this all relate to her obsession with Obi-Wan? This seems like a central question that the show plans on answering, but it certainly seems to have something to do with Darth Vader — considering that she knows his secret identity as Anakin. Perhaps she wants to double-cross Vader and needs Obi-Wan to help her get close for her revenge? Or maybe Vader spared her, and now she’s his personal assassin. Either way, Rava’s story is sure to be an important part of the rest of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Did the Grand Inquisitor really just die?

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

This question is a little more confusing. It certainly seems like the Grand Inquisitor gets stabbed in the stomach to conclude the second episode, but we also know that he’s alive in Star Wars: Rebels, the series in which he eventually dies. So what gives?

The theories on this one are a little more confusing. It’s possible that it’s not the same Grand Inquisitor. Rebels’ version of the character is clearly a Pau’an, and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s looks a little more human-shaped. But this explanation seems pretty unlikely, since it’s more plausible that they just changed the character’s design a bit. Instead, it seems more likely that the Inquisitor might survive the wound — Darth Maul lived through worse, after all — and might have something of a grudge against the Third Sister from here on out.

Wait, was that Flea in Star Wars?

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Yes. There’s really not a lot to say here. A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away … Flea, the bass player for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was a space kidnapper.

What exactly is Ben’s job on Tatooine?

Honestly, this one is a complete mystery. It seems like he works at a meat-processing plant set up on the corpse of a massive animal, but how can it be safe to just bake in the sun like that? And is he really supposed to be taking a bit of meat home every day, or is he stealing from his boss, The Gut Puncher? Whatever the actual answers to these questions are, these are wonderful mysteries that I hope are never fully solved.