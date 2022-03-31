Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney Plus premiere will be two days late

Disney’s highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series will now debut two days later than previously planned, but there will be two episodes available to watch instead of just one. The new schedule means you’ll be able to watch the show starting Friday, May 27th.

The company announced the news on Thursday with a video featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor. Disney first introduced Wednesday debuts with Loki in 2021 (also with a video, though this one featuring star Tom Hiddleston), and that move was apparently successful enough that the company soon moved the release dates for all of its original series to Wednesdays. Despite the shift for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s premiere, subsequent episodes will still debut on Wednesdays, Disney says.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in which Anakin Skywalker completed his transformation into Darth Vader. Hayden Christensen is back to reprise his role as Vader, which I cannot wait for — the potential for memes is great. Disney debuted the first teaser for Obi-Wan Kenobi earlier this month, and if you’re a Star Wars prequel trilogy stan like I am, it’s likely to send some nostalgic chills down your spine.