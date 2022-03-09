‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ teaser trailer reveals a Jedi on the run

Disney+ has finally offered a good peek at its Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The streaming service has released a teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi that documents the Jedi’s life on Tatooine as he avoids the Empire and protects a young Luke Skywalker. As the clip makes clear, it won’t be easy — Imperial forces are turning to Sith who’ll look for “weaknesses” like compassion to track down the remnants of the Jedi order.
The limited-run series debuts May 25th, or 45 years to the day after the premiere of the original Star Wars movie. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi, while Hayden Christensen returns as a younger Darth Vader. The Mandalorian alumnus Deborah Chow is directing the show.
Obi-Wan will arrive several months after The Book of Boba Fett, and represents a growing wave of Star Wars originals for Disney+ that will include Ahsoka, Andor and The Acolyte. Shows like this aren’t rare, one-off projects — they represent a cornerstone of the Disney+ strategy.
