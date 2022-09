My Twitch streamer of the week is Reapz.

Hello, night The Hamden Journal. The admins are asleep, so I’m going to post one of my favorite streams.

I spend a lot of time watching Twitch, and I’m constantly amazed by the creativity of variety streamers. Today I’m calling attention to Reapz: an Aussie who has one of the most creative technical setups I’ve seen. With a virtual soundstage and desk, he’s created the closest thing I’ve seen to a late night host on Twitch.