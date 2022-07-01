NVIDIA’s new Shield update can stop late-night movies waking up the entire house

NVIDIA has rolled out Experience Upgrade v9.1 for all Shield TV and TV Pro units, and one of the features it brings will make watching action movies without earphones more feasible for night owls. The new Night Listening mode can optimize sounds when it’s switched on so that loud explosions are subdued while quiet dialogue gets emphasized even while the volume is on low. “Enjoy watching movies or playing games at night without disturbing your family,” the company said in its announcement. To note, the new model is available while using HDMI audio only.

In addition to Night Listening, the latest update also enables Shield TVs to automatically switch to low latency game mode on all supported television and display models. So long as a display has Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM), the streaming media device will be able to ensure that it’s activated while a user is playing, whether it’s a local game or something from the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. By reducing latency, ALLM reduces lag and allows a smoother, more responsive gaming experience. Upgrade 9.1 comes with a few more features that include the ability to disable displaying HDR/Dolby Vision content and to get notifications when the microphone is turned on.

Shield TV’s previous update brought Android 11 to all models and added access to a new Google Keyboard with support for voice searches. It also fixed a a vulnerability that allowed remote attackers to cause a permanent denial of service. While 9.1 doesn’t come with a big security fix, it does include a bunch of bug fixes for both Shield TV app and devices.