Nvidia’s melted power cables are an Nvidia problem, PCI standards body suggests

Image: Nvidia

Two weeks ago, Nvidia and tech watchdog GamersNexus agreed on one thing: if your Nvidia RTX 4090 graphic card’s 12VHPWR power cable starts smoking and melting, it’s probably because you didn’t plug it in all the way. But the PCI-SIG standards body is now suggesting that Nvidia and partners should have accounted for that.

GPU manufacturers “need to take all appropriate and prudent measures to ensure end user safety, including testing for the reported problem cases,” reads part of a statement from the PCI-SIG. The group also spends 49 words deflecting any blame away from itself:

Members are reminded that PCI-SIG specifications provide necessary technical information for interoperability and do not attempt to address proper design,…

Continue reading…