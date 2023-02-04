NVIDIA rolls out update for Discord performance bug

NVIDIA has begun rolling out a fix for a bug that had caused some of its GPUs to perform worse while people had Discord open. In a spotted by , the company said Windows will now automatically download an app profile update the next time users log into their PC. The update resolves an issue that prevented some NVIDIA GPUs, including RTX 30 series models like the and , from pushing their memory as fast as possible when Discord was open in the background. In some instances, NVIDIA users reported their video cards being throttled by as much as 200Mhz, translating to a modest performance decrease in most games.

GeForce users can now download an app profile update for Discord. This resolves a recent issue where some GeForce GPUs memory clocks did not reach full speed w/ Discord running in the background. The update automatically downloads to your PC the next time you log into Windows. pic.twitter.com/89nwugWQFF — NVIDIA Customer Care (@nvidiacc) February 3, 2023

and forum users were among the first to spot and document the issue. The bug was introduced in a recent Discord update that added AV1 codec support. With the new codec, RTX 40 series users can stream their gameplay at up to 4K and 60 frames per second over . The bug did not appear to affect RTX 40 series cards. That said, NVIDIA quickly acknowledged the issue and offered .