NVIDIA looks set to reveal its next-gen GeForce RTX GPUs on September 20th

NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference goes down this month and the company has revealed when CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote will take place. You’ll be able to watch it at 11AM ET on September 20th. The keynote will kick off with a GeForce Beyond special broadcast, which will also stream on and .

The company says the event will include “the latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating and graphics technology.” NVIDIA is expected to reveal its RTX 40-series graphics cards during the broadcast — an image the company shared to promote the event includes the GeForce RTX Logo. NVIDIA previously said it would release its this year. Those will supplant graphics cards with the current Ampere architecture.

It remains to be seen just how well the RTX 40-series cards will perform. In the meantime, the 30-series GPUs after the cryptocurrency market cratered.