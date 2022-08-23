NPR’s podcast catalog comes to YouTube

Google is partnering with National Public Radio to bring the broadcaster’s . On Thursday, the that more than 20 NPR shows, including Up First and Throughline, are now available on the platform. NPR is no stranger to YouTube. Its has been a hit on the platform for a few years now, with a recent amassing nearly 900,000 views and counting.

The addition of NPR podcasts comes just as YouTube recently added an . While it’s only available to some people, the section highlights popular channels, episodes and playlists as well as categories and recommended shows. It may not explicitly market itself as a podcast platform, but both the page and its new partnership with NPR show YouTube getting serious about the medium.