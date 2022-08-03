Now TikTok can sell you tickets to see Demi Lovato or the WWE

Performers can reach some fans even more directly now that Ticketmaster is selling tickets inside the TikTok app. The partnership means Ticketmaster can take advantage of TikTok’s recommendation feed that helps get artists — and now their event tickets — in front of fans.

Bringing Ticketmaster to TikTok makes sense, based solely on how big a role music plays on the app, but it could also indicate broader plans to delve into the industry. Last month, a report from Insider revealed that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, filed a trademark for “TikTok Music.” The filing describes it as a platform that would allow users to purchase, play, share, and download music.

Image: TikTok / Ticketmaster

Only “select” creators will get access to the feature at launch, but it’s set to expand to more users over time. Some artists and entertainment companies that have already started using the feature include Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, the Backstreet Boys, and the WWE. With Beyoncé and her songs joining TikTok last month, and a number of other artists already using the platform to reach fans, Ticketmaster has plenty of big names it could promote.

Creators who want to advertise upcoming shows can add event links directly to their TikTok videos. The link, which will appear above the creator’s username on a video, opens an in-app browser where you can purchase tickets to the event.

Other music streaming apps have already explored Ticketmaster integrations. In 2016, Ticketmaster began providing app developers with ways to incorporate the service’s functionality into third-party apps. YouTube later started embedding tickets from Ticketmaster below music videos, and Pandora started letting artists promote shows through Ticketmaster. In June, Spotify replaced its Concert Hub with a Live Events Feed that features a list of local events sourced by a number of ticketing partners, including Ticketmaster.