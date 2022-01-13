Now all Twitter Spaces hosts can record audio

You no longer have to be one of the privileged few to record Twitter Spaces. Twitter has announced that all Android and iOS users can record Spaces when they’re hosting. As before, you just have to toggle “record space” before you start. From there, your audio will be available for public listening and sharing 30 days after the initial stream.

Hosts can delete recordings at any time. Twitter will keep audio files for up to 120 days, however, to verify terms of service violation reports.

The expansion will help creators who want to regularly host shows and meetings on Spaces — it’s now easy to offer at least temporary after-show listening without having to separately record clips. This also helps Twitter fend off competition from Clubhouse, which added recording in November. Although you might not switch to Twitter for this, it could reduce the incentive to sign up for Clubhouse if you weren’t already on the platform.