November’s PS Plus Extra and Premium games include ‘Skyrim’ and ‘Kingdom Hearts III’

Sony has another selection of games that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on the Extra and Premium tiers. The headliner for many folks is one of the most beloved games of all time, (a game from Bethesda Softworks, fact fans). The special edition of the classic 2011 RPG includes updated visuals and other features.

Subscribers will soon be able to play three of Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy-branded games at no extra cost: (both the PS4 and ), and . Several games are on the way as well. You’ll get access to Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (a remastered collection of four games), Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory and the most recent mainline entry in the series, .

On top of that, you’ll be able to check out – Enhanced Edition (which features a new game mode) and space shooter . PS4 and PS5 versions of both games will be available. Also on the docket are classic indie walking sim puzzle title The Gardens Between, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain and Onee Chanbara Origin.

There are some worthy PS3 titles coming to the Premium lineup this month, in the form of five more Ratchet & Clank games. You’ll get access to Ratchet & Clank, Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction.

These games will be available on November 15th. It’s a pretty solid batch of additions to PS Plus Extra and Premium. Perhaps these titles will help Sony gain back some of the PS Plus subscribers .