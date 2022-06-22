Nothing’s transparent Phone 1 won’t be coming to North America

Nothing’s debut Phone 1 smartphone won’t be coming to the US, the company confirmed to PCMag. “While we’d love to bring Phone 1 to the entire community around the world, we’re focusing on home markets, including the UK and Europe,” the company said in a statement. However, it added that “a limited number of our private community investors” could get one in the US through a closed beta program.
Nothing showed off the device for the first time last week on Twitter following a tease by founder Carl Pei. The most noticeable feature is a transparent back, revealing a wireless charging coil and a mysterious pattern that lights up. The company has also promised “an open and diverse product ecosystem” and the pure Android Nothing OS.
The company further explained that “it takes a lot to launch a smartphone… from ensuring the handset is supported by the country’s cellular technologies to carrier partnerships and local regulation, and as we’re still a young brand we need to be strategic about it.” Even folks in the closed beta program are likely to have issues with coverage and a lack of support of features like voice over LTE, according to PCMag. A similar disclosure was given by Nothing when the first 100 phones went up for bid on StockX.
Still, Nothing does have North American ambitions. “We have big plans to launch a US supported smartphone in the future,” the company wrote. The Nothing Phone 1 is set to debut in London on July 12th — you can catch it via a livestream if you RSVP in advance.
