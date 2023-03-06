Nothing will show off the Ear 2 earbuds on March 22nd

Those who’ve been looking for more details on next earphones won’t have to wait much longer. The company will spill the beans on the Ear 2 on March 22nd. There’s an event for 10AM ET that day and you’ll be able to watch it on Nothing’s website, which claims that the Ear 2 will have “better sound” and “better clarity.”

The latest Ear 2 teaser suggests that the charging case will cling onto the transparent aesthetic of Nothing’s other products to date. The image shows a beetle pushing what appears to be a charging case outside of the frame. Founder Carl Pei’s companies have a predilection for drip feeding information about products, so we could learn more about the Ear 2 in the run up to the event.

Nothing in summer 2021. It followed up on its first earbuds up with . The Ear 2 will be Nothing’s fourth product, as it released the Phone 1 in 2022.

Late last year, there were indications that Nothing is set to debut under a flanker brand. There were references to Particles by XO earbuds in Nothing Phone 1 firmware at the end of last year. Renders suggested that the earphones could have a peanut-style design. In any case, we’ll find out what’s on the immediate horizon for Nothing in a couple weeks.