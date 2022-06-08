Nothing will launch its debut smartphone on July 12th

Nothing, the consumer tech startup led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will announce its first smartphone at an event on July 12th, the company has announced. The Nothing Phone 1 will be the company’s second device, following the release of its Ear 1 true wireless earbuds last year. The in-person event will be held in London alongside a simultaneous livestream at 11AM ET. Nothing is branding the launch as Nothing (event): Return to Instinct.

The company has already teased and officially announced several aspects of the smartphone. At an event in March, the company teased details of its Nothing OS launcher, which will run on top of Android 11. This launcher was released in beta last month. The phone will reportedly feature transparent elements in its design, will have illuminating light strips on the back of the device, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The smartphone represents the next step in Nothing’s desire to build out an ecosystem of interconnected smart devices. It plans to produce some of these interconnected devices itself, while collaborating with third-party companies to produce others.