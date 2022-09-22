Nothing starts teasing its next pair of earbuds — the Ear Stick

The Nothing Ear Stick. | Image: Nothing

Nothing has released its first teaser for the Ear Stick, its second pair of true wireless earbuds following last year’s Ear 1. In a series of images, the consumer tech firm has shown off the new charging case for the earbuds, which appears to use a cylindrical design almost like a tube of lipstick. The new earbuds are set to launch later this year, Nothing’s press release says.

In an email, Nothing’s US PR manager Lewis Hopkins confirmed that the Ear Stick is more than just a new charging case for the company’s existing earbuds. “The Ear Stick is an entirely new product. New charging case and new bud,” Hopkins tells The The Hamden Journal.

Ear (stick). Supremely comfortable. Exquisitely unique. Revealed exclusively on Chet Lo’s SS23 runway. p…

