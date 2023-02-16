Nothing Phone 1’s stable Android 13 release is starting to arrive

There’s a long list of improvements in Nothing’s release notes for the beta, like a Nothing-ified weather app with the company’s signature dot-matrix UI styling. There are other expected Android 13 updates included, including a QR code scanner in the quick settings menu and privacy updates for the photo picker.

But the single upgrade that Phone 1 owners are likely most looking forward to is improved app loading speeds: specifically, Nothing claims apps open up to 50 percent faster. That could be the result of a shift from external to in-house developers — CEO Carl Pei told Android Authority that since the Phone 1’s launch, the company staffed up its own engineering team. Switching from the externally developed codebase allowed them to make the system “smoother and more stable.”