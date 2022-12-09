Nothing is opening its first physical store in London

Nothing will open its first brick-and-mortar store in London’s Soho district later this week, offering products like Nothing’s Phone 1 and Ear Stick alongside a range of Nothing merchandise. Audio products from Teenage Engineering and “curated collections from fashion and design brands” will also be available to purchase.

The Nothing Store is located at 4 Peter Street (next to Gosh! Comics and the Supreme fashion outlet) and will officially open at 11:30AM on Saturday, December 10th, following through on the London-based company’s promise to open before Christmas. Nothing has previously opened pop-up stores to sell its products, but this is the tech company’s first permanent shop.

A transparent, retro-inspired phone booth houses a Nothing Phone 1, which the store will use as its official helpline. Image: Nothing

“2022 has been a milestone year for Nothing with the launch of our first smartphone, Phone (1), as well as Ear (stick), so we are excited to open the doors of Nothing Store Soho to get even more people hands-on with our products,” said Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing in a press release.

The 785-square-foot store spans two stories, and early press images from the shop-floor reveals a decor inspired by the minimalistic and transparent aesthetic of Nothing’s products. A 4,000 flip-dot display (like those used in old train stations) can be found cycling through images on an internal wall, while a transparent phone booth containing a Nothing Phone 1 will be used as the official shop helpline.