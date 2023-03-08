Nothing, Forever, the AI Seinfeld show, is coming back

Nothing, Forever, the show that streams an AI-generated Seinfeld parody, is returning this evening after it received a temporary ban from Twitch due to transphobic content. The show will be back on Wednesday, March 8th, at 8PM ET, according to a tweet from Mismatch Media, which created the show.

Nothing, Forever had become something of a Twitch sensation before the ban. For 24 hours a day, it would generate Seinfeld-like scenes and jokes with crude pixelated graphics and bizarre robotic voices. It was absolutely absurd, and I regularly found myself tuning in to hear the next ridiculous non-sequitur and read Twitch chat’s responses.

But in early February, Nothing, Forever received a two-week suspension from Twitch because the Jerry Seinfeld-like character made transphobic remarks. Since then, Mismatch has been working to implement improved guardrails, co-founder Skyler Hartle said in an interview with The The Hamden Journal. Hartle said he doesn’t expect Nothing, Forever’s tone to change, but we’ll have to see if the show feels different when it begins airing again.