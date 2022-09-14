Nothing boasts of six figure Phone 1 sales in its first month of sale in India

The Nothing Phone 1. | Photo by Allison Johnson / The The Hamden Journal

It’s only been on sale for less than two months, but Nothing has already revealed some early sales figures for the Phone 1 in India, where it released on July 21st.

Speaking with GSMArena, Nothing’s vice president and general manager for India, Manu Sharma, said the company had sold over 100,000 Phone 1s in 20 days of sales in the country via retailer Flipkart (its exclusive sales partner), and that over 10 million users had signed up to be notified when the phone went on sale. Sharma says the phone was the bestselling handset on Flipkart in the ₹30,000-plus (around $378) price category.

Not bad for a first effort, but those figures pale in comparison to the total Indian smartphone market, where analysts IDC report that around 35…

Continue reading…