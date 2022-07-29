Not Okay, new Netflix comedies, and more new movies to watch

This week, Not Okay, the satirical dark comedy starring Zoey Deutch as a fame-hungry influencer faking her way through a terrorist attack, premieres on Hulu. There’s plenty of other great new releases available to stream and purchase on VOD this weekend, including the Finnish horror film Hatching, documentaries on virtual reality and African American superhero comics, Terence Davies’ star-studded biopic of British poet Siegfried Sassoon, a Japanese action comedy about teenage assassins who are forced to be roommates, and much more!

Here are the new movies you can watch at home this week.

Not Okay

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Zoey Deutch (Vampire Academy) stars in the satirical black comedy Not Okay as Danni, a misguided influencer who fakes a trip to Paris in order to boost her clout. When a terror attack strikes Paris in the real world, she decides to keep up the act, posing as a survivor in order to be on the ground level of an international incident.

Hatching

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

A Finnish horror movie that doubles as a satire of online culture, Hatching follows Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who has been the subject of her parents’ video blog for seemingly her entire life. When Tinja comes across a strange egg and brings it home, it quickly grows before … well, hatching into a creature nicknamed “Alli.”

But Alli is a mesmerizing presence that gives the film a cultish shivery center. Bergholm tells The Hamden Journal that she literally Googled the world’s best specialist in movie animatronics, then reached out to him about working on the film. That bold choice paid off: Her animatronics supervisor, Gustav Hoegen, came directly to this film from running practical creature-effects teams for Lucasfilm, on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Solo, The Last Jedi, Rogue One, and The Force Awakens. Her SFX makeup head, Conor O’Sullivan, comes with a similar pedigree, as half of the Oscar-nominated effects duo who gave Heath Ledger his grotesque leer as the Joker in The Dark Knight. Together, they and their teams make Alli hideously visceral, with the familiar weight and conviction of a practical effect instead of a CG effect. And Solalinna’s performance with the puppet is convincing and distressing. Together, they carry the movie past its weaker points to a memorable ending.

Benediction

Where to watch: Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu

Celebrated British filmmaker Terence Davies (A Quiet Passion) returns with this biopic of British poet Siegfried Sassoon. Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) and Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, Local Hero) both play Sassoon at different times in his life, in a delicate portrait of a soldier turned anti-war activist turned poet.

We Met in Virtual Reality

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

Filmed entirely inside the world of virtual reality, the 2022 documentary We Met in Virtual Reality follows the story of several subjects, including an ASL teacher, two long distance couples, and a fitness instructor, as they form connections through the virtual reality platform VRChat during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their focus on teaching sign language — and in the process, on making VRChat more inclusive and welcoming for deaf users — feels particularly bold in an environment where most people seem focused on play. Hunting’s doc jumps around in a distracted and sometimes formless way, but in the process, it does capture a wide range of users’ amusements, whether they’re competing at virtual pool, assembling a virtual improv night, or waggling their avatars’ anatomy in a virtual exotic dance club. Even just existing in VRChat seems like a form of performance, given the custom avatars on display, which reveal a startling amount about the users’ fixations and fantasies. The sheer volume of wildly exaggerated, hypersexualized physiques tells its own story about how people want to imagine themselves.

Citizen Ashe

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

This documentary from directors Rex Miller (Althea) and Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI) follows the life of groundbreaking Black tennis star Arthur Ashe, who was as influential as an activist as he was an athlete.

Milestone Generations

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

Narrated by Method Man, the 2020 documentary Milestone Generations tells the story of the relaunch of Milestone Media, the influential comic company launched by Denys Cowan, Dwayne McDuffie, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle known for pioneering creator-owned African American superheroes like Static, Hardware, and Icon.

They Live in the Grey

Where to watch: Available to watch on Shudder

From the sibling directing duo the Vang brothers, this horror movie sees a social worker face off against a demonic force in order to protect the child and family she is sent to investigate.

The Reef: Stalked

Where to watch: Available to watch on Shudder

It’s Shark Week! We’ve got aquatic horror movie recommendations (shout out to some excellent Jaws knockoffs). Are you looking for something a little more… brand-new? Here’s a shark movie about four young women on a kayaking trip who — you guessed it — are pursued by a shark. The movie comes from The Reef director Andrew Traucki.

Baby Assassins

Where to watch: Available to watch on Hi-Yah!

Baby Assassins is a Japanese action comedy about two deadly assassins bored by life who accidentally cross the yakuza while attempting to live “normally” (aka without murders). These two assassins also happen to be high school girls.

A Cut Above

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

The Brazilian comedy A Cut Above stars Lucas Koka Penteado as Richardsson, the son of a struggling hair salon owner in Penha, Rio de Janeiro, who volunteers to help out. Discovering his latent talent as a barber, Richardsson raises money in a last ditch effort to save the salon.

Purple Hearts

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

The young adult romance Purple Hearts stars Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine as Cassie and Luke, a struggling songwriter and a troubled Marine who agree to marry each other for the sake of military benefits. When Luke is injured while on deployment and comes home for rehabilitation, the reluctant young couple are forced to search their feelings and answer whether their love is real or just for show.

Pipa

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

This Argentine mystery from director Alejandro Montiel follows a former cop who has moved far away from her old life. When she finds a dead body on her new land, old memories and demons come back into her life.

The Entitled

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

A Netflix comedy from the Philippines, The Entitled follows a young woman who suddenly discovers her father, who she did not know, is quite rich. She’s tasked with helping out his business with the help of a charming lawyer.