Northeastern University VR lab targeted in mail-bomb attack

Law enforcement officials are investigating an apparent mail-bomb attack on the virtual reality center at Northeastern University after a mail room employee was injured in an explosion Tuesday evening. Authorities say the package was sent in a hard plastic case and triggered to detonate upon opening.

The attack appears to be politically motivated by fear of VR technology, as it was accompanied by a rambling note attacking Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and broader academic research on augmented reality devices, per CNN.

The employee, who works at the VR center, suffered lacerations to his hands but was not seriously injured.

