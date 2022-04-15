No More Heroes 3 is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in fall 2022

Games publisher Xseed announced via Twitter that No More Heroes 3, which was released for the Nintendo Switch in August 2021, is coming to the PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles in the fall. Presumably, digital versions will be available, but the sole picture shared by Xseed shows limited-edition physical copies of the game that include an art book, a faux license plate, and a soundtrack CD adorned with the most obvious Akira reference. Xseed hasn’t yet shared a price for No More Heroes 3 on these new platforms.

Fans of the No More Heroes series will definitely want to play the latest installment, which my colleague Sam Byford says is a worthy follow-up to the original Nintendo Wii title. Its stylish, fluid combat is back (along with the sometimes funny, usually immature writing), and you’ll be tasked with taking on, as Sam put it, “a league of alien superheroes that makes up the posse behind a powerful CEO and a Thanos-like supervillain.” Typical Travis Touchdown stuff.

Our favorite otaku assassin returns! Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis’ toughest challenge yet in #NoMoreHeroes3, coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC! pic.twitter.com/kdEJnonUd5 — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) April 15, 2022

While the Switch version played great during combat sequences, the sections where you’re in the open world ran terribly. It’s very safe to assume that performance should fare better on the new port that’s coming to consoles and PC later this year.