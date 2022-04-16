Igor Bonifacic

‘No More Heroes 3’ heads to PlayStation, Xbox and PC this fall

by

After debuting exclusively on Nintendo Switch last year, is coming to PC and home consoles. In a tweet spotted by , publisher XSeed Games said on Friday it plans to release Suda 51’s latest project on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC sometime this fall. The new versions will feature improved high-definition visuals, better framerates and faster loading times, according to the company. That’s good news considering the Switch version sometimes struggles with performance issues.

Travis Touchdown’s latest misadventure sees the master assassin tasked with fighting off an alien invasion of Earth. XSeed has yet to announce pricing for the new versions, but it looks like fans can look forward to the company offering limited-edition physical copies of the game that come bundled with a handful of extra goodies, including a soundtrack with cover art that references . XSeed will share more information about the digital release later.

