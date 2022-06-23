No Man’s Sky will land on Nintendo Switch on October 7th

will make its long-awaited arrival on Nintendo Switch on October 7th. The Switch version was previously , so that marks a delay of at least a couple of weeks.

The sandbox survival title landed on PC and PlayStation 4 in 2016 and Xbox One two years later, so its Switch debut has been a long time coming. From the jump, Switch players will have access to all of the and Hello Games has brought to No Man’s Sky since its rocky launch. The game’s in a than it was at the outset.

Some players might have reservations about how well No Man’s Sky will run on the Switch’s aging hardware. Hello Games tried to placate concerns with a video that shows the game running fairly well on the console, though it remains to be seen what Switch performance will actually be like.

There will be physical and digital editions of No Man’s Sky available for Switch on October 7th. On the same day, fans will be able to purchase a physical version for the first time. No Man’s Sky is also slated to later this year.