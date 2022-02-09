No Man’s Sky is coming to the Switch this summer

No Man’s Sky is coming to the Nintendo Switch, developer Hello Games revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct announcement. The Switch port is set to be released sometime this summer.

Originally released back in 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and PC, the original version of No Man’s Sky was fairly lackluster compared to the grand ambitions of the massive, procedurally generated universe that had been promised ahead of its release. But Hello Games steadily stuck with the title, with extensive updates that overhauled No Man’s Sky and added features like multiplayer, new vehicles and biomes, seasonal events, and more.

The game also expanded to additional platforms, with an Xbox One version released in 2018 and Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions in 2020. But nearly six years after it was first released, the space exploration game is finally coming to Nintendo’s portable console.

No Man’s Sky will be released on the Nintendo Switch this summer.

Developing…