Nintendo’s year-in-review shows everything you played for 2022

The year 2022 is coming to a close and now it’s time to indulge in a new, but popular end-of-year ritual: Dissecting the amount of time you’ve spent playing games on your Nintendo Switch. Starting Tuesday, players can access their “Nintendo Year in Review 2022,” which provides a detailed breakdown of what games they played on their Switch, and for how long.

To see your recap, visit Nintendo’s website and log in to your Nintendo account. Then you’ll see a flashy report full of metrics, like which games you played the most, and for how long. You can also see, month by month, what you were playing and when. And as you poke around, you can opt to share images of your report as well on social media. (It’s basically like Spotify Wrapped, just for the Nintendo Switch.)

2022 was another stellar year for new releases, many of them launching on Switch (if not exclusively on Switch). We got three Pokémon games this year: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon: Legends Arceus before them. Nintendo also brought back franchise favorites like Splatoon 3. As for independent games on Switch, there’s the absolutely stellar RPG Citizen Sleeper and another of our favorites, Strange Horticulture.