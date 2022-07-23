Nintendo’s Switch Lite is on sale for $160 today only

For today only, Woot has discounted the . With a 20 percent reduction, the $200 handheld is currently $160. That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on the entry-level Switch. Note that the promotion is only available while supplies last. As of the writing of this story, the blue model is out of stock, leaving only the turquoise, yellow and coral ones available to purchase.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite at Woot – $160

The Switch Lite is ideal for those who plan to use the console exclusively for handheld gaming since it doesn’t feature a TV output. The Hamden Journal awarded the system a score of in 2019. It’s lighter and more comfortable to hold than the and models thanks to a design that’s more compact and does away with detachable Joy-Cons. A proper d-pad also makes the Switch Lite better for playing 2D games. The display isn’t as vivid as the one on the OLED model, but it’s about as bright as the LCD screen on the standard variant. Even with the Switch Lite’s shortcomings, it’s a great system and one of the most affordable ways you can access Nintendo’s .

