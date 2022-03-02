Nintendo’s Switch Lite is $10 off for Prime members

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Woot’s following up its Xbox sale from a few days ago with a Prime-exclusive deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite. Prime members can get $10 off the handheld console, bringing it down to $190. You’ll have to sign in with your Prime account credentials before you can add the Switch Lite to your cart and see the discount automatically applied at checkout.

While it’s a modest discount, $10 off is still a good deal, particularly on a console like this that rarely goes on sale. The standard Nintendo Switch has its perks, especially the OLED version that just came out, but the Switch Lite remains the better option if you’re going to primarily play on the go. You can’t connect the Switch Lite to a TV, nor can you remove the Joy-Cons from its sides. But those are small sacrifices to make if you care most about portability.

The 0.6-pound console feels light and comfortable to hold, and the attached controllers actually help it feel quite sturdy. It has a 5.5-inch display that’s more than suitable for all kinds of games, but considering it is smaller than that on the standard Switch, you may find yourself squinting to read text. It has 32GB of onboard storage, but like the standard Switch, you can easily expand that with a microSD card. We were also happy to find that the Switch Lite has a battery life of up to seven hours, depending on the types of games you’re playing. It’s not quite as long as the refreshed, non-OLED Switch, but it’s close and should be enough to keep you busy during a long car ride or flight.

As always, we recommend checking out Woot’s return policy before you buy. The online retailer is owned by Amazon, and although this is a Prime-exclusive deal, the return policy you may be used to with Prime doesn’t apply here as Woot has it’s own rules.

