Nintendo’s Radical Dreamers remaster brings Chrono Cross to Switch

Chrono Cross is coming to modern consoles, courtesy of a remaster called The Radical Dreamers Edition. The game was announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct event.

The acclaimed PlayStation JRPG and sequel to Chrono Trigger was divisive on its initial 2000 release, but in later years, its melancholy story and beautiful score earned it a cult following.

Chrono Cross will receive some visual upgrades, an enhanced soundtrack, and new quality-of-life features, like the ability to turn off random encounters.

The biggest surprise here is that the game comes bundled with Radical Dreamers, a 1996 text-adventure game originally made for the little-known Satellaview, a satellite modem peripheral for the Super Famicom that was only released in Japan. The game is an obscure Chrono Trigger side story from original writer Masato Kato, with music from Yasunori Mitsuda, and it’s genuinely wild to see it included in this Chrono Cross remaster.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch on April 7.