Nintendo’s OLED Switch is $50 off for members at Sam’s Club

If you want a Switch OLED, you usually have to pay $349.99 — $50 more than the standard Switch. That isn’t the case right now for Sam’s Club members, who can get one, along with a whole mess of free accessories, for $299.99 by selecting “pickup” before adding one to your cart.

In addition to the console, which includes two white Joy-Cons, this bundle comes with a 256 GB SanDisk microSD card, a wired PDP Faceoff Deluxe Plus controller (featuring a headphone jack for wired listening), PDP’s LVL40 wired gaming headset, and the Mario Commuter Case to carry all of it. All of that usually costs $439.98, but you’re saving $140.

A membership to Sam’s Club costs $50 per year for its Club tier, or $110 per year for its Plus tier, which offers more perks, including free shipping. The cost for shipping for members of its Club tier is $4, which isn’t bad.

As for what sets the Switch OLED apart from the standard Switch: It mostly comes down to the display, although there are other perks. Its features a 7-inch OLED 720p display, which has far greater contrast and color accuracy than the standard Switch’s 6.2-inch LCD panel. The Switch OLED also benefits from having twice the onboard storage (64 GB versus 32 GB) smaller bezels around its display, improved speakers, and a far better kickstand. In terms of power, however, it’s identical to other Switch consoles. One last perk: Its dock has an Ethernet port built-in for wired connectivity, so you can get much faster download speeds and online performance without extra accessories.

This deal came to my attention from Wario64’s Twitter account, and the timing is great, since today is Mario Day, a time when Nintendo and many retailers discount almost anything with the word “Mario” in its name. Sam’s Club says that this deal will last until April 9, but it might be best to take advantage of it sooner than later, in case dwindling stock causes the retailer to yank the offer.